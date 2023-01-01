Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDLB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a PE ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ponce Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Ponce Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $556,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 769.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 416,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 138.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 392,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 227,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.