Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PDLB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a PE ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ponce Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Ponce Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
