Poollotto.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53.25 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $53.25 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00016719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

