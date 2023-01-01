Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $142,609.76 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers."

