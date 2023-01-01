Populous Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $183,635.02 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

