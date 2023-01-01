Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

