PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 648,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

