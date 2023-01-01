Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
PY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $45.62.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
