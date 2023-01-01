Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $45.62.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Principal Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000.

