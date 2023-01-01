Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.19. 3,547,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,397. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

