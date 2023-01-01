Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,525 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.