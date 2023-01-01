Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 390,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

