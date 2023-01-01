Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 2,248,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,191. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

