Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,508. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

