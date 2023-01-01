Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 108,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

