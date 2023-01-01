Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 754,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

