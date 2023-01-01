Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1,211.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,698 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

