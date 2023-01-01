Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.1% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 117,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 28,198,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,931,696. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

