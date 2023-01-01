Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Proximus Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGAOY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.70 ($14.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

