Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Proximus Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Proximus stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.
Proximus Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.
About Proximus
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
