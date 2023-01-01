PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 8.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

Shares of PYR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,884. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. PyroGenesis Canada has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada ( NASDAQ:PYR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 191.40% and a negative return on equity of 133.83%.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

