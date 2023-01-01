Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $195.47 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00011259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.23 or 0.07240944 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007703 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,476,508 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

