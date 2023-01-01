Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

