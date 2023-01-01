QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QualTek Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services Price Performance

QualTek Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897. QualTek Services has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.