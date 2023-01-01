Quantum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $180,966.18 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $55,993.43 and $180,966.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,982.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

