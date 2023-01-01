Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 5.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 221,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

