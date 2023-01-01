QuarkChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.58 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

