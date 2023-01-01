Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,286,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.