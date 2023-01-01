Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,270 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,735. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.