Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,354 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 473,862 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 965,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,139,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,108,470 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.