Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 114,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,589. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

