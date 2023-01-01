Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Quhuo Trading Up 0.8 %

QH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,791. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

