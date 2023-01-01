RAMP Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $7,781.02 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00462291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.57 or 0.03003179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.02 or 0.29581898 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

