Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $1.56

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Rarible has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and $333,889.61 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00009365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

