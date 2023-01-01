Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDEIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.83) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

