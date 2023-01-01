ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $3,733.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00428265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

