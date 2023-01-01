Relay Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.07 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $4.07 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

