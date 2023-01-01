ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,992. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

