Reviewing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.17 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.17 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru.

This table compares DATATRAK International and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11% PropertyGuru -88.54% -18.80% -15.57%

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DATATRAK International and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75

PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 77.11%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

