Ribbon Finance Trading Down 18.6% This Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.11 million and approximately $382,858.54 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00461882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.02947907 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.87 or 0.29555718 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.