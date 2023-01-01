RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 33.6% in December

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RMI opened at $16.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $96,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,615.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,862.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $454,218 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

