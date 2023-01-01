Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $378.32 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $378.32 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.87 or 0.00119546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00462354 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.05 or 0.02943100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.29 or 0.29585951 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

