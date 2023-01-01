Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF stock remained flat at $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.