Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMCF stock remained flat at $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.