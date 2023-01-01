Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 25.0 %

RCLFW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,614. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

