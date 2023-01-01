Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.