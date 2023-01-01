Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 207 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

