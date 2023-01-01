Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 5,483 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

