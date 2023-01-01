Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

