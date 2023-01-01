Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $487,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.