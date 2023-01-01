Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 39.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BLK opened at $708.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $927.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.