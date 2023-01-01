Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 34,382 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.