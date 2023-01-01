Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 819 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,288,000 after purchasing an additional 577,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $326.93.

