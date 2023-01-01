Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $270,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Inspirato Price Performance

Inspirato Company Profile

Shares of ISPO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.14. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

